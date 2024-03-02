BBNaija Organizers Set To Launch Season 9 Edition Of Reality TV Show

Big Brother organisers, who run Nigeria’s largest reality TV programme, have hinted at the upcoming Season 9 premiere of the show.

Recall that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu hosted the eighth season of the show for the seventh time in a row on Sunday, July 23, 2023. Ilebaye Odiniya emerged the winner, and took home the N120 million top prize.

In contrast, BBNaija Season 9 has a different goal in mind, as per a recent statement posted on their Instagram page.

Big Brother will surprise a lot of people with something fresh and unprecedented, according to Multichoice, leaving fans wondering what it might be.

“Last season Biggie asked for the All-Stars!✨ This time, he has his eyes set on something different.👁️ What could it be this time around?🤔🧐

#BBNaija,” the post stated.

“Mirror Mirror, who is Biggie looking for?” is the message that appeared on the footage.

The post has since garnered attention from online users…

realsoba quizzed: “Could it be a TWIN EDITION? 🤓🤓.”

emeka.mathias.3 penned: “He should give the disqualified a chance to redeem themselves.”

bbgolden_4life said: “Yaaaaayyyyy we are waiting ooo.”

youdeechic said: “Hope Ebuka is still gonna headline/Anchor the show though? Let it not be what I’m 🤔, this one Ebuka launched his own program just at the time BBN is to kick start 🤔🤔🤔.”

