NFF Appoints Eguavoen As Super Eagles Interim Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation, has reportedly appointed Augustine Eguavoen as the interim coach of the Super Eagles.

This is coming, barely 24 hours after former manager, Jose Peseiro resigned as the men’s national head coach due to contract expiration.

INFORMATION NIGERIA recalls that Eguavoen was appointed as the caretaker coach of the Nigeria national team in June 2005 with his coaching staff, including Samson Siasia, Daniel Amokachi and Ike Shorunmu.

He also managed the national team at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team won a bronze medal, beating Senegal in the third-place play-off. Weeks later, Eguavoen was sacked in April, same year.

In June 2010, the NFF asked Eguavoen to replace Swedish Lars Lagerbäck until he decided on his future plans.

He was brought in as caretaker manager but said that he has no intention of submitting an application to take the role on a permanent basis.

Eguavoen was also appointed as the head coach of the Nigeria national under-23 football team in August 2010, but failed to qualify for the 2012 London Olympic Games after his team was knocked out in the group stage.

On 5 December 2011, he resigned from his job following the failure to secure the Olympics ticket.

Eguavoen was again appointed manager of Nigeria on an interim basis for the 2021 AFCON on 12 December 2021, following the departure of Gernot Rohr.

After Nigeria exited from the round of sixteen with an agonising defeat to Tunisia, he returned to his position as the Technical Director of the team.