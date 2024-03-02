“Why I Left Port Harcourt And Told Burna Boy To Do Same” – Timaya Spills

Timaya, a well-known Nigerian artist, has disclosed why he left Port Harcourt and advised his colleague, Burna Boy, to follow suit.

In a recent interview, the singer explained why he left Port Harcourt, the place where he was born and bred, and encouraged other artists to do the same.

Timaya backed up the popular adage that a prophet is not accepted in his hometown by recounting how he was nearly slain in his neighbourhood after becoming popular.

While speaking, he said,

“I’m born in Port Harcourt but from Bayelsa. I was born and raised in Port Harcourt. Funny enough, I never lived in Bayelsa. I grew up in Port Harcourt all my whole life.

When I left Port Harcourt, I told a lot of people, even Burna Boy, I told him bro, you have to leave here.

Because, it’s not like it’s — at some point, I think when you grow up and blow up from a place, you’ve gotta get out of that place. Because the dream is to get to Hollywood, not to buy back the block.

And that’s why the people, the rappers, like see Nipsey Hussle, he died in the block. You can help people from afar. There’s a lot of envy, and all that.

I was almost killed in Port Harcourt after I blew up. So I’m like there’s too much envy. I know my childhood friends that were my guys and they see me doing fine, they’ll just think you’re posing. You feel me?

So it’s better to just dey hail from far. Like, I love you but I can love you from afar. Na him be dey your dey [laughs]. Do you understand? So at some point, you’ve got to understand that not everybody got to go to that next level with you.”