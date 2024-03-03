“Protest Against Hardship In A Responsible Manner” – VP Shettima Begs Nigerians

As price of commodities continue to rise beyond control, the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to protest the current economic hardship in the country in what he described as responsible and mature manner.

Shettima made this known in Lagos state, on Saturday, during the 29th pre-Ramadan lecture organised by the University of Lagos Muslim Alumni with the theme, “Economic Reforms for Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects for the Future.”

Represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the VP also noted that the forthcoming Ramadan would come with severe challenges for many Nigerians.

He said that the economic policies and choices adopted come with challenges and difficulties which would be more telling on the poor.

He added that the reforms might be challenging but the government has no intention to punish Nigerians.

He said: “The leadership of President Tinubu recognizes that this Ramadan will come with severe challenges for most Nigerians.

“The road to where we are today was long and full of missed opportunities and tragic failures to build on our great potentials.

“The consequences of our past are the stark realities we face today, such as rising cost of living and pessimism over our prospect to turn round our economy in the direction of growth and inclusive development.

“Yet, my brothers and sisters, we do not have the choice of continuing in the direction that brought us where we are today.

“We have to fix this country, and failure to do this is not an option. All the options we have are difficult and challenging, and they are, without a doubt, more telling on the poor. If there are easier and reliable alternatives to the policy choices we have adopted, we would have adopted them.

“We expect that Nigerians should express their feelings over our circumstances in a responsible and mature manner.”