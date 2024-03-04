“I Stopped Smoking Weed 4 Years Ago” – Bella Shmurda

Bella Shmurda, a Nigerian artist, has revealed that he ceased consuming weed owing to anxiety.

Four years ago, the ‘Cash App’ singer said he gave up smoking weed because he was “scared of the future.”

He did, however, disclosed that he still smokes cigarettes.

On the most recent episode of the ‘In My Opinion’ podcast, Shmurda said: “I don’t smoke igbo [weed]. I used to but I started having anxieties smoking weed. I started getting scared of the future.

“So, four years ago, I stopped smoking weed. I just take cigarettes and liquor.”

He remarked, contrary to notions that using marijuana improves creativity, “it wasn’t helping the creativity in my case.”

“Everything I was doing when I was smoking weed, I was having anxieties. At a point, it was affecting me in the studio. I would just be lost in the middle. It wasn’t working anymore. I just have to stop. That was earlier in my career. It wasn’t helping.”