“Consult Zimbabwe For Solution To Inflation” – Obasanjo Tasks FG

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seek solutions to the country’s inflation problems by consulting the government of Zimbabwe.

Obasanjo, said that the Southern Africa country had gone through what Nigeria is currently going through and survived.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that in a recent release, the National Bureau of Statistics put Nigeria’s inflation at 29.9 per-cent.

However, Obasanjo, speaking on Monday at a youth leadership symposium as part of activities lined up for his 87th birthday, said that Nigeria had Zimbabwe to learn from.

The symposium with the theme “Opportunities for Peace: Roles of the Youths in Conflict Prevention in Africa” held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

He said: “When the time is rough and tough, the tough must get going, no problem is new and no problem will be permanent.

“Committing suicide is not the end of any problem, confront it and take it to God because he could do anything.

“When you have a problem look at those who have had this problem before and how they overcame it.

“We have this problem of galloping inflation in the country now but do we have a country with such problems recently? Yes we do, Zimbabwe had this problem recently. Shouldn’t we ask them how they did it even if our approach will be different? Even if whatever we shall be doing will be different but we can ask questions to navigate our way out.”