Junior Pope Not Buried By River Bank – Police Clarify

Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, well known by his stage name Junior Pope, was not buried by the Anam River, according to the Anambra State Police Command.

SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Command’s spokesman, said on Sunday that only three of the deceased families decided to bury the victims along the river.

He stated that after the three were buried, one of the families returned to exhume their daughter’s remains for a proper burial in her country home.

Ikenga further stated that Junior Pope’s body was deposited at a mortuary.

“The Command, on an inquiry about the unconfirmed information that the recovered bodies including Junior Pope were buried by the Riverside where the boat accident happened, discovered that three of the deceased families accepted the victims should be buried beside the river.

“But later, the family of one of the victims decided to exhume the body to be given a proper burial in her state while the other two were still buried there.

“Also, Junior Pope and one other are still in the morgue and await the deceased families’ funeral arrangements,” he said.

The PPRO added that the Command is still investigating the regrettable situation.

He said, “The producer of the movie and the two boat drivers’ statements have been obtained, and other necessary actions/moves already emplaced by the operatives as directed by the Commissioner of Police to determine the criminal liability of any person, if any, in the mishap.”