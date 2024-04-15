Junior Pope: FG Launches Probe Into Anambra Boat Mishap

The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau has launched a full inquiry into the tragic boat accident that occurred on the Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Bimbo Oladeji, NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, stated on Sunday that the bureau would investigate the circumstances behind the regrettable incident.

According to the bureau, the event claimed the lives of five people, famed Nollywood actor Paul Odonwodo, often known as Junior Pope; Abigail Frederick; Precious Oforum; and Joseph Anointing.

The speed boat, which was carrying twelve film crew members and a boat operator, crashed with a canoe.

The NSIB’s inquiry will seek to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, identify any factors that contributed to the accident, and recommend actions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Captain Alex Badeh, the Director General of the NSIB, stated that an investigative team had been despatched to the accident scene, and that an inquiry had begun.

He stated, “The investigation scope includes, but is not limited to, examination of the wreckage from both vessels involved in the collision, interviews with surviving crew members and eyewitnesses, review of operational procedures for the commercial speed boat, analysis of weather and environmental conditions at the time of the accident, and assessment of compliance with relevant safety standards and regulations for inland waterway transportation.”

During the inquiry, the DG stated that the NSIB will work with relevant authorities, including the Marine Police branch of the Anambra State Police Command, maritime authorities, and industry experts.

The bureau is anticipated to announce its findings in a preliminary report, followed by a final report after the inquiry is complete.

The studies strive to improve safety by making recommendations for preventing similar mishaps in the future.

“The NSIB extends its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking accident. We share in your grief and are fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragedy and prevent similar occurrences in the future,” Badeh said.