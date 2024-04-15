Kano APC Sacks Ward Leaders Behind Ganduje’s Suspension

The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kano State chapter, on Monday, announced the suspension of some Party leaders who earlier announced the suspension of Abdullahi Ganduje, the Party’s National Chairman.

Recall that today the APC at Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area (LGA) of the State suspended Ganduje over bribery allegations levelled against him by the State Government.

Reacting, the suspension was thwarted by the Party’s leadership at the local government office, and those behind, sacked.

Inusa Suleiman Dawanau, APC Chairman in Dawakin Tofa LGA, told newsmen that those behind Ganduje’s suspension were caught in anti-party activities with records of their meetings with the ruling party in the State exposed.

READ ALSO: National Chairmanship: North Central Shouldn’t Be Shortchanged – PDP’s Suswam

The Party’s SWC has also sanctioned the Ganduje Ward party leaders for six months and a special investigation panel has been set up to verify several allegations against them.

Abdullahi Abbas, the State APC chairman, said that they, at the state level, have since adopted the decisions of the party at the local government level, and were investigating the alleged anti-party activities of the culprits.

“We have evidence of meetings between the state government officials and those that suspended the National Chairman, and SWC has agreed to sanction them for six months and they now stand suspended,” Abbas said.

The SWC further declared that the suspension of the National Chairman by the Ganduje Ward party chieftains was invalid and remains null and void.