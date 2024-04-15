I Don’t Want To Be A Godfather – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has said that he does not want to be seen as a godfather in the state.

It was gathered that El-Rufai made this clarification during a Capacity-Enhancement Workshop for Senior Government Officials in Borno State on Monday.

He added that he has only made five visits to Kaduna since he left office, nearly a year ago.

El Rufai said: “I don’t want to be a godfather and that’s why I don’t interfere in what is happening in Kaduna, I want him (the governor) to learn and get the job by himself.

“What we lack is good leadership, the major aspects of good quality of leadership.

“The leader should get good people to get the job done. Only God can do everything by himself, no matter how good you are as a leader, you can be as effective as people around you and that’s why the saying that no country get better than the quality of his civil services,”