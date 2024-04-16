The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, has been suspended by members of his ward, in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the Executive Council of Ganduje’s Ward led by Haruna Gwanjo made this known during a press briefing in Kano on Monday.

Gwanjo said that the former governor has to clear his name of corruption allegations regarding his long-standing dollar case.

Recall that a viral video had captured the former Kano governor, allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes as a bribe from a man said to be a contractor and stuffing them in the pockets of his gown.

Meanwhile, Ganduje had denied the content of the video when it first surfaced in 2017, and maintained his innocence but years after, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)’s administration of Governor Abba Yusuf revisited the case, vowing to prosecute the ex-governor.

Reacting to the allegation, today, Gwanjo, said: “We decided to suspend Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje from the party due to the seriousness of the allegations against him.”