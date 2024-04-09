Ganduje, Wife, Son To Be Arraigned Over Bribery Allegations In Kano

An High Court sitting in Kano State has fixed April 17, 2024, for the arraignment of the immediate past governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, son, and five others, for alleged bribery.

It was gathered that the former governor and others will be arraigned on eight counts bordering on a $413,000 bribery allegation, diversion, and misappropriation of funds to the tune of N1.38bn, among others.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the State Government, which initiated the criminal suit against the respondents, in a statement issued by the state Attorney General, Haruna Dederi, declared its readiness to present 15 witnesses to testify before Justice Usman Na’aba of State High Court number four.

READ MORE: Dollar Video: Kano Files Eight-Count Charge Against Ganduje, Wife, Six Others

Dederi said: “It is very true. We have filed the case and it’s going to hold on the 17th of April, 2024. What I cannot confirm is whether he is served or not, but he will definitely be served.

“What he (Ganduje) doesn’t understand is that you cannot run away from the evil day, it will definitely come to you, and this will even serve as a deterrence to all of us that are also in government now.”

“He was saying that we can’t prosecute him, forgetting that the offence also falls under the category of the state offences.

“It’s not totally a federal affair and we have even appealed to Justice Liman ruling on that.”