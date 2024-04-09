Super Falcons Break 16 Years Jinx, Secure Olympics Spot

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have secured their spot in the next 2024 Olympics after a 16-year absence from the competition.

The eleven times champions of Africa Women Championship, qualified on Tuesday after seeing out a goalless draw against Bayana Bayana of South Africa to win 1-0 on aggregate.

Nigeria kicked off this second leg and it was not long before striker Chinwendu Ihezuo header connected a cross from Ajibade only for South Africa goalkeeper Kylan Swart to hold firmly.

READ MORE: Olympic Qualifiers: Ajibade Helps Super Falcons Beat South Africa In First Leg Clash

Goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie was busier in the second half as she kept out the spirited South Africans time and again.

Substitute Toni Payne brought a new energy to Nigeria with her drives through the midfield.

In the closing minutes, Asisat Oshoala came on for the hard-running Ihezuo.

The Falcons will be on the plane to Paris in July along with the winner of the second leg tie between Morocco and Zambia later on Tuesday night which the North Africans lead 2-1.