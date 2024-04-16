Tinubu Declares April 7 National Police Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday night, declared April 7 as National Police Day.

The declaration was made through Vice President Kashim Shettima at the maiden award and commendations event organised by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Abuja

Speaking on “Courage Under Fire: A Bouquet for Our Police Force,” Shettima noted that at a time in Nigeria’s history when the nation’s security architecture is being stretched beyond elastic limits, the citizens have been able to endure in the face of security threats as well as attacks on their lives and livelihoods due to the commitment of the police.

Still delivering the President’s speech, he furthered that his administration had been unequivocal about its resolve to transform the Nigeria Police Force into “a modern, professional, and accountable institution that mirrors the aspirations and values” of the nation.

One of the comprehensive reforms by his administration, he highlighted, is to rejuvenate the police force to include investment in training and capacity-building.

The reform, he added, will ensure that police officers are equipped with the knowledge, skills, values, and expertise required to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing, assuring that the government will upgrade equipment and technology to enhance the operational effectiveness and efficiency of the force.