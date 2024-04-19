Emeka Ike Furious Over Report Of Son Abandoning School For Music

Emeka Ike, a Nollywood actor, has responded to claims made by budding artist Flobill, after portraying himself as his son who left school to pursue music.

The veteran actor, who took the accusation seriously, responded in the comments area of an Instagram blog post.

He instructed Flobill to look out his real father, emphasising that he had never seen Flobill before and cautioning him against manipulating people for publicity.

READ MORE: Charly Boy Chastised EFCC Over Recent Fight Against Naira Abuse, Says They’ve Lost Focus

In his response, Emeka Ike wrote,

“Mr man go and look for your father… l hv never set eyes on this v blackman. Who be your papa? Abeg stop using people to blow. Abi u don steal the song for studio? Go find your papa abeg”