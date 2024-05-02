I’m Not In Competition With Anyone – Flavour

Chinedu Okoli often known as Flavour, a Nigerian singer, has resorted to the ‘X’ platform to clarify that he is not competing with any of his colleagues.

The singer said that he is in a league of his own, bragging about his abilities.

He made this statement in the midst of the ongoing industry battle between Davido and Wizkid, which prompted several Nigerian singers, including Kizz Daniel and Tekno, to start their own online argument.

He boasted about how amazing he is at live performances and has been releasing hit songs back to back.

On his X handle on Wednesday, he wrote:

“You were born yesterday if you don’t know I’m in a league of my own. I no dey in competition with anybody. Where you wan start? Hit songs? Live performance? Find me for different genres I dey. Nna puta nu.”

