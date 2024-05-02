‘Forcing Nigerians To Pay Higher For Non-Existent Electricity Unethical’ — NLC, TUC Demand Tariff Hike Reversal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Wednesday, asked the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and power sector operators, to reverse the increase in electricity tariff within a week.

The organised labour made the demand in a joint speech by Joe Ajaero, President of NLC, and Fetus Osifo, TUC’s President, to mark the 2024 Workers’ Day in Abuja.

The NERC had approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification on April 3.

The commission said customers under the category receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily and would begin to pay N225 per kilowatt (kW) — up from N66.

The sudden hike has since been criticised by the House of Representatives and other stakeholders who have asked the NERC to suspend the implementation of the new tariff.

Reacting, the duo who expressed dissatisfaction over the epileptic power situation in the country, added that it is affecting economic growth.

Any nation incapable of effectively and efficiently managing its energy resources must face certain ruin, they said

“One of the pivotal factors constraining our nation is our glaring incompetence in managing this sector for the collective welfare of our citizens.

“Power, regardless of its source, remains paramount in kick-starting any economy, while oil and gas are indispensable for robust energy success in every country,” the statement read.

According to the unions, it is absolutely critical for the government to collaborate with the people to establish frameworks that ensure energy works for all Nigerians.

The labour bodies said the plight of the power sector remains unchanged for more than a decade after privatisation.

“The reasons are glaringly evident. As long as those who sold the companies remain the buyers, Nigerians will continue to face formidable challenges in the power sector.

“It is unethical to force Nigerians to pay higher tariffs for non-existent electricity.

“Estimated billing is an extortion and daylight robbery against Nigerians,” the leaders said.