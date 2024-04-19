Rotimi Salami, a Nollywood actor, has called on the government to make paternity fraud a felony, just like rape.

He campaigned for this on his Instagram account.

Salami said that the emotional sorrow felt by a man who realises that the child he has been raising is not biologically related to him is similar to the pain felt by a woman who has been raped.

He also mentioned that rape is a serious crime and that he believes paternity fraud should be as well.

He posted: “Paternity fraud should be criminalized just like rape. The experience when raped is the same a man goes through when he finds out he’s been raising another man’s child. Damn!

“Rape is a major offence. Paternity fraud should also be. None of these 2 should be encouraged. Men’s mental health too matters.”