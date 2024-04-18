Guinness World Record: Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Remains Undefeated After 20Hours, Receives N29M Donations

Tunde Onakoya, a chess specialist, remains unbeaten after 20 hours of his Guinness World Record attempt.

The Chess in Slum Initiative Africa organiser began his attempt on Wednesday, April 17, and is set to play for 58 hours. He has now defeated all of his opponents, including Shawn Martinez, New York’s National Chess Master.

Tunde informed his X fans on the progress being accomplished and thanked them for their support.

His 58-hour chess marathon is ongoing in Times Square, New York City, and is being streamed live on Tiltify.

Tunde’s cause has garnered $25,240 in donations (more than N29 million).

On his X account he wrote,

“20 hours!

38 to go.

We’re getting closer and we will get there. Thank

you! Thank you!!

tiltify.com/+tunde-onakoya…

#ChessMarathonForChange”