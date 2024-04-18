Man Bags Nine Months Jail Term For Assaulting KAI Officer In Lagos

A mobile court in Oshodi area, in Lagos state, has sentenced a man, identified as Paul to nine months imprisonment for not using a pedestrian bridge and assaulting officer of the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps.

Disclosing this to the public, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, led this out via his X handle on Thursday.

Wahab wrote: “Paul was apprehended on the April 16 for not using the pedestrian bridge at Agbado Oke Odo, and in the process, he assaulted and wounded the enforcement personnel of LAGESCOfficial (KAI).

“The mobile court sitting at Oshodi yesterday sentenced him to nine months imprisonment.”