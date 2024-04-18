N80.2bn Fraud: EFCC Declares Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, declared former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, wanted for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2billion.

The anti-graft agency announced this via X where the photograph of the ex-Governor was displayed with the inscription ‘WANTED’.

“Former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, is wanted by the EFCC for offences relating to economic and financial crimes to the tune of N80.2 Billion. Anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest Police Station,” the anti-graft agency posted.

Recall that EFCC was granted a warrant of arrest by a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, to apprehend the embattled former Governor.

Bello was also absent from court for his arraignment earlier today.