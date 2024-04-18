Yahaya Bello Absent As Court Adjourns Alleged Corruption Case

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court Abuja has adjourned the case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to April 23rd.

The adjournment is for substituted service and possible arraignment of Bello for alleged N84bn money laundering.

REAF MORE: Confusion As Conflicting Court Orders Restraining, Permitting Arrest Of Yahaya Bello Emerge

Meanwhile, at the resumed sitting, Counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Phinro, told the court that the immediate past governor of Kogi State was absent from court for his arraignment because he was being protected by someone with immunity.

Phinro alleged that the Bello was whisked out of his Abuja residence by the same person with immunity.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the anti-graft agency was granted a warrant of arrest by a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, to apprehend the embattled former governor.

However, the warrant was issued following an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC.