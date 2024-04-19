EFCC: Stop Running, Get A Good Lawyer, Surrender Yourself — Onanuga Advises Bello

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has weighed in on the issue surrounding Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to him, it will best for Bello to submit himself to the anti-graft agency for probe.

Onanuga stated this via X after the commission declared Bello wanted on Thursday for alleged money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

READ ALSO: After Failing To Appear In Court, Resisting Arrest, Nigeria Immigration Places Ex-Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello On Watchlist

“Yahaya Bello, where will you run to? It’s better you submit yourself to the EFCC and get a good lawyer,” the presidential aide wrote.

Recall that on Wednesday, some EFCC operatives laid siege on Bello’s Abuja residence in an attempt to arrest him.

However, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi, arrived at Bello’s residence and was said to have “rescued” his predecessor.

In the release declaring Bello wanted, the anti-graft agency asked anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact the Commission or the nearest police station.