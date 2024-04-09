Why I Dumped Labour Party For PDP — New Deputy Governor Reveals

Edo State’s new Deputy Governor, Omobayo Godwins, says he dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because of its political prospects.

According to him, PDP promises a bright future for him politically.

The 37-year-old, who was sworn in on Monday after the state assembly impeached Philip Shaibu as Edo deputy governor, disclosed this on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Godwins furthered that he has grassroot support from his base in Akoko Edo, one of the local governments in the Edo North Senatorial District to boost the chances of Ighodalo, who hails from Ewohimi in the Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo Central Senatorial District.

He said: “To be frank, the Labour Party is not just a party, but a movement I hold dearly. If I have the opportunity over and over, I would continue to thank them. It was the Labour Party that gave me the platform. So, what informed it is, Akoko-Edo is still my major project, and we are predominantly APC, PDP.”

According to him, Labour Party has changed entirely from what it used to be during the 2023 polls when he lost the poll for the Federal House of Representatives seat for the Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

He cited irreconcilable differences and squabbles among the party’s members as some of his reasons.