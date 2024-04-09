FG Extends Eid-El-Fitr Public Holiday To Thursday

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, extended the public holiday for the Eid-El-Fitr celebration to Thursday.

Recall that the Interior Ministry had announced a two-day – Tuesday and Wednesday – holiday for the festivities.

However, the new moon was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, meaning the Eid celebration will take place on Wednesday.

This prompted the Federal Government to add an extra day to the already-declared public holiday.

“The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji Ojo while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive,” Permanent Secretary Aishetu Gogo Ndayako of the Ministry said in a statement.