If You Don’t Learn To Say No To Certain People You’ll Never Be Rich – Skit Maker, Shank

Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel professionally known by his stage name Shank Comics, a Nigerian content creator, has revealed that by reducing his generosity, he was able to purchase a house and a car.

He highlighted that individuals are not always as poor as they appear; rather, in order to become affluent, people must learn to say no; else, their labours of love would not yield riches.

The comedian, said on social media that he vowed not to donate money to any girlfriends or family members for a month, allowing him to buy two houses.

Shanks also stated that this option allowed him to purchase a car.

However, the internet comic clarified that he is not advocating people to be stingy, but rather to have a firm stand on financial concerns.

Taking to his Instagram story section, he wrote,

“Sometimes you are not really broke, no matter how you hustle, if you don’t learn to say No to certain people you’ll never be rich. You can’t be drowning and trying to save others, you’ll end up drowning too.

“I took a month and I said I’m not going to send anybody anything, even family I said no. Guess what? at that month I was able to buy a car and house. I’m not saying you should be stingy but just STAND STRONG FIRST”.