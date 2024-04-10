“Burna Boy Sounds New To Me Everyday” – Slimcase Asserts

Nigerian artist Oluwafemi Oladapo, also known as Slimcase, has made a statement concerning his colleague Burna Boy.

Burna Boy is still a new musician to him, despite having been in the music industry for nearly a decade, he claimed.

Slimcase spoke in a recent interview with Cool FM, Lagos, which was hosted by reality sensation Tacha.

In his words,

“The top five artists I am feeling right now, Burna Boy is number one. He is still a new artist. He is always new to me everyday.

“I am also feeling Wizkid Chan, Omah Lay, Wizkid, and Baddest [Davido].”