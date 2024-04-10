“Young Ladies Should Pray For Mother-In-Law Like Her” – Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Mohbad’s Mother At 50

Iyabo Ojo, a Nollywood actress, has issued a message to her gender while celebrating late singer, Mohbad’s mother, Abosede Aloba 50th birthday.

On her Instagram page, she advised women to pray for a mother-in-law who is similar to Mohbad’s mother.

Giving explanations, she mentioned how she stood behind Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi, through thick and thin.

She described herself as a rare one, saying that her son would be glad and proud of her for standing up and protecting his wife and son in the face of adversity.

Iyabo Ojo said that she has backed down from Mohbad’s case while showering her with prayers.

Though she could not provide a reason, she added that it saddens her that the late singer did not receive the justice he deserved and is still not buried.

She is confident that justice will be served someday since she believes in Karma.

She wrote,

“Young ladies, when you pray for a mother inlaw…… pray God gives you someone like this woman, who will stand by you and your children through thick and thin…… you’re indeed a rare one, and I know Mohbad will be so happy and proud of you in spirit for standing by and protecting his wife and son against all odds …….

Happy 50th birthday, iya lmole… may you never bury any of your children again…. may God keep granting you the fortitude to bear your loss ……. may he give you a very long life in good health and riches to see your children’s children grow up, and do great and mighty things in life much love from me to you

Once again, I’m so deeply sorry. I had to back down from Imole case, it really hurts that Mohbad hasn’t gotten justice yet and still hasn’t been buried,

but I know Mohbad will definitely receive justice because I strongly believe in the law of Karma”.

