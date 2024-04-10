AY Makun Reacts As Wife Confirms Marital Crisis

AY Makun, a popular comedian, reacted after his estranged wife, Mabel Makun, confirmed their marital crisis.

Recall that the comedian confirmed days ago that his two-decade marriage had hit the rocks; however, the cause of their marital crisis remains unknown.

AY Makun’s wife, Mabel, recently resorted to social media to thank fans for their kind words and thoughts.

While acknowledging their marital problems, she stated that she and her children’s father deserve privacy at a time like this in order to safeguard their children’s mental health.

Following this, AY Makun turned to Instagram to announce that this phase would soon come to an end.

He wrote,

“This too shall pass.”

See some reactions below,

francisderrickzubah wrote: “Why will she leave her marriage for cheating? So funny stop fooling yourself there is no perfect man out there”

bhee_chee remarked: “Their marriage is not my concern. And it shouldn’t be your concern too. Leave them alone!”

chizzyify commented: “my Men will always act as the victim!”

nzubeaa stated: “If he cheated then she’s right to walk away but if you think she shouldn’t leave cause of cheating then May all the women in your generation both direct lineage and indirect experience tremendous amount of cheating from their partners and stay unhappy till they die! Una no fit ever get sense”

SEE POST: