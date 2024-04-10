“My Dreams Of Lifelong Marriage Have Taken Different Direction” – Mabel Makun Opens Up On Marital Crisis

Mabel Makun, an interior designer and the wife of comedian Ayo Makun, has finally spoken out about her failed marriage.

She noted in a lengthy Instagram post that her dreams of a lifelong marriage have shifted, and she is determined to moving forward with grace and fortitude.

The mother of two pleaded with the media and the public to respect her and her estranged husband’s privacy as they navigate their new chapter.

She highlighted how many lies have been spread about her and attacks coordinated on social media, but she will honour her children by not responding.

She did, however, stated that her silence should not be misconstrued, and that AY deserves some respect.

Mabel made it clear that her children’s mental health and well-being are her top priority.

She wrote,

“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the supportive messages that I have received from everyone.

However, my silence should not be misunderstood and also the father of my children whom I have been with for some years deserves a certain level of respect and privacy from me and all the concerned parties. Most importantly because of our children whose mental health and general well-being should be prioritized.

Many lies have been peddled against me and attacks orchestrated on the social media space but I will honor my kids with my silence and not address any of these lies.

Although my dreams of a lifelong marriage have taken a different direction now, I’m committed to moving forward with grace and resilience. I have faith in a brighter future for both myself and the children. Despite the rumors or opinions, I find comfort in the belief that all will be well.

While it’s unexpected for things to end this way, I quietly ask for guidance from my faith as I step into this new chapter of life. Also as we navigate this change, I ask for your help in creating an atmosphere of respect and understanding. This is a challenging period, and I ask for privacy and consideration as we (my ex-husband and I) find our own path forward.

I wish him the very best in his journey as well.

God bless us all”.

SEE POST: