“I Would Go For More Than Two” – Rihanna Speaks On Having More Kids With Partner

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, a billionaire singer, has claimed she is open to having more children after giving birth to two in less than three years.

She stated that she had been yearning for a female child but had only given birth to boys.

Rihanna graced the cover of the current issue of Interview magazine.

“As many as God wants me to have… I don’t know what God wants, but I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course if it’s another boy, it’s another boy,” she said.

The Barbadian sensation also praised her American lover, rapper A$AP Rocky, for his style.

She said, “I be feeling bummy as s**t next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?”