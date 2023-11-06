Soldiers Rescue Woman From Suicide Attempt After Jumping Into Lagos Lagoon

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, has rescued a woman identified as Francesca Spark, after she attempted suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon.

Disclosing this in a statement on Monday, the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, said the suicide attempt took place around 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Marina Lagos.

The statement partly disclosed that, “The troops of 65 Battalion NA deployed at the Officers’ Mess, who sighted Mrs Spark, quickly used their military riverine skills and ingenuity to rescue her.

“She was given first aid and stabilized by the battalion medical team. After stabilization, the family was contacted and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Spark Oghene Ovie residing at Awoyaya Lagos,” it added.

Commending his men for being gallant, observant and courageous, the General Officer Commanding of the Division, Major General Muhammed Takuti Usman, expressed that they brought their training in disaster management to bear in such a critical situation that could have claimed the life of a fellow citizen.

While emphasising the significance of military operations during emergencies or natural disasters, Maj Gen Usman assured residents of the army’s dedication to safeguarding the well-being and assets of local residents.