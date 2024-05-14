Ex-Gov Fayose’s Brother Threatens To Demolish Abuja House Over His Tenants’ Three Years Rent Debt

The brother of former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, Isaac Fayose, has threatened to demolish his house in Abuja because some tenants owe him three years rent.

In a viral video seen on X, on Tuesday, Mr. Isaac, was spotted explaining that his house occupants had refused to pay him and dragged him to court so that court adjournments would extend their living in the house.

Isaac stated that he would demolish the building despite the consequences, adding that the tenants should return to their villages if they can no longer afford to stay in Abuja.

He said: “Three years, you never paid rent. You dey do gra-gra inside the court. Na your house? Na your baba house? God go punish you. The tenant said na dem get the house. Ole tenants.

“I will demolish the house. Let the Nigerian government jail me if they want to. How can I get a house and tenants go dey owe me to the tune of three years and dem go dey hide for court? No justice. No be by forced to stay in Abuja o. If you cannot pay rent in Abuja, go to your village and stay.

“No dey play wayo-wayo game inside the court and be staying inside person property for free. Let me commit the offence. Let me break the house. Make dem detain me for one week after they will bail me.

“But una go don comot first. The rest go be history. Okay?”