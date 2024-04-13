

Joshua Rogers, who recently kidnapped Channels Television reporter, has regained his freedom.

The reporter was abducted from his residence in Rumuosi, Obio/Akpor area in Rivers on Thursday.

Rogers, who was taken with his branded official car while returning from an assignment at the government house, was released by his captors around 10 p.m. on Friday unharmed.

The management of Channels Television confirmed Rogers’ release in a brief statement on Friday night.

“Channels Television reporter, Joshua Rogers, who was abducted last night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been freed.

“We thank our viewers and all those who expressed concern over the unfortunate incident,” the statement read.

Meanwhile it is unclear whether he was rescued by security forces or ransom was paid to secure his release.

Recall that the captors demanded the sum of N30 million to secure his release.

The Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, had launched rescue efforts during his abduction.

Rogers is Channels Television’s Government House Correspondent in Port Harcourt.