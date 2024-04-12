Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Channels TV Reporter In Rivers, Demand N30m

Some yet to be identified gunmen have kidnapped a reporter of Channels Television, Joshua Rogers, at his residence in Rumuosi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday night.

It was gathered that Rogers, who covers the Rivers State Government House for his media organisation, was reportedly followed after he closed from work to his residence.

According to PUNCH, the miscreants accosted him before he alighted from his car, pointed a gun at him and whisked him along with his vehicle off to an unknown destination at about 9 pm.

A source who said he doesn’t want his name mentioned, said tha the reporter had earlier covered an event in Ndoni in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of the state where Governor Siminalayi Fubara, inaugurated a Primary Healthcare Centre.

He said: “Yes, he was kidnapped last night at his residence in Rumuosi and taken away in his car by some unknown gunmen.

“We are appealing to the kidnappers to release him immediately and unhurt. He is just a journalist doing his job and not a moneybags. So I don’t know the purpose of his kidnap.”

Also confirming the incident, the command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told the News Agency of Nigeria, in Port Harcourt on Friday, that the reporter was abducted in the late hours of Thursday.

She said that the police is collaborating with other security agencies to secure his early release from his abductors.

Grace said: “The Rivers Police command is aware of Rogers’s abduction, and efforts are already underway to secure his release.

“Although his abductors are yet to make contact, we are working with other security agencies to get him freed.”