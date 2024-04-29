Actor Saka Pleads With NNPC Over Exorbitant Fuel Price

Afeez Oyetoro, also known as Saka, a comic actor, has expressed his dissatisfaction with the rising cost of fuel in his neighbourhood.

On Sunday, April 28, Saka posted a video on Instagram lamenting the country’s dismal position, particularly in terms of fuel.

In his passionate plea, the Nollywood star asked fellow Nigerians to support one another.

Saka revealed that fuel is being sold in his region for a whopping N900 per litre, urging the NNPC to take action.

He wrote:

“Let’s make this country comfortable, please Nigerians, a litre of fuel is N900 in my area, NNPC please.”

READ MORE: “I Devoted My Life To God After He Saved Me From Firing Squad” – Gospel Singer Buchi Spills

See some comments on his post…

One @tosin_folabi wrote: “Petrol should actually be selling for nothing less than 1200 per litre but Nigerians don’t want the truth and the govt is trying so hard to cover up.”

o__j__qbla_official wrote: “Bought it for 1400 yesterday. Here in ekiti, even with begging.”

rock_p_of_nigeria wrote: “Who did you vote for sir??? Am just asking for my friend.”

ffigp1 wrote: “NNOC is selling st the normal rate of 617 in Abuja.”

iamrealjagaban wrote: “Una still dey see fuel buy ? My full tank don almost finish. Imagine and all we can do is be on social media and rant when we can all pull out and put all of them where they belong … if yall aren’t tired I’m tired.”

call_me_doit wrote: “We come online to complain and that’s the end when we can’t all come out and short the system down for them to know that we citizens know what we want but coming online they still believe they can do anything they like to us so we are not ready as a country.”

SEE VIDEO: