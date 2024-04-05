Minister Nyesom Wike of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Thursday, expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economic challenges will be a thing of the past.

Wike gave the assurance when the Methodist Prelate, Most Rev. Oliver Aba, visited him in Abuja.

“I believe by the special grace of God, Nigeria would come out from the turmoil that we are in.

“The signs are clear; we have no regret; and we have no doubt that victory shall be ours,” he said.

The former Rivers State Governor thanked the church for the prayers for Nigerians and for the government of President Bola Tinubu to actualise his vision and dreams in the “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“That is why Tinubu has never failed to ask religious leaders to continue to pray for his administration and for the growth of Nigeria.

“Prayer is key. We can do all we think, but without God, nothing can be achieved, and so his victory; his hope is anchored on God,” the minister said.