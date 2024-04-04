Kano Govt Bans Movies Promoting Cross-Dressing, Thuggery

The Kano State Film Censorship Board has instructed that movies depicting or endorsing cross-dressing and thuggery are not allowed in the state.

The Board’s executive secretary, Abba El-Mustapha made this known on Wednesday, during a meeting with the management and stakeholders from Kannywood.

In a statement made by the board’s spokesman, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, said that the decision to prohibit those films was made in response to public concern about the potential promotion of criminal activities and inappropriate behaviors among young people.

The statement reads: “It is high time to fish out any film that may demoralize our customs, norms, and values in the name of reaching popularity, viewers, or business making.”

“It is high time we put a stop to this sort of films that corrupt the morals of the Kano people.”

Recall that the Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday said that it could not arrest popular cross-dresser, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky over calls to arrest the socialite.

There have been calls for Bobrisky’s arrest, especially after social media influencer and blogger, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan in recent videos condemned the award of Best Dressed Female to the cross-dresser at a Nollywood event.