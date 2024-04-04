Amotekun Nabs Man For Allegedly Keeping Housewife As Sex Slave In Osun

The operatives of Amotekun Corps in Osun State, arrested a man identified as Abayomi Babalola, for allegedly using charm to keep a housewife as a sex slave for three weeks.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Oshogbo, the spokesperson for Amotekun Corps in the state, Yusuf Idowu, narrated that the suspect living in Modakeke had used a magic ring made for him by a cleric, to order the victim, known as Sofiyat out of her husband’s house and moved her to his house, where she was kept as a sex slave.

Yusuf added that luck ran out on the 35 years old suspect last week Friday when he took the victim to Campus Area in Ile-Ife, and abandoned her by the roadside, adding that after Babalola had left the vicinity, the woman suddenly regained her senses and raised the alarm, attracting some Amotekun operatives.

The statement reads: “The suspect confessed that sometime in September 2023, the victim, Sofiyat, approached him to help her sell her palm oil because that is the business he does.

“Along the line, he asked her out, but she refused him, saying she was married. Babalola later approached a herbalist in Sekona, who gave him some charms. Since using the charm on her, he claimed that the woman had been listening and following his command.

“He used the charm to control and made Sofiyat to leave her husband’s house. When the woman arrived at Babalola’s house in Modakeke, he changed her sim card. All that happened within three weeks, and he was sleeping with her randomly during the period.

“The victim also confirmed she had approached the suspect to help her sell palm oil. He asked her out, but she refused. Later, Babalola called and directed her to meet him in Modakeke. When she got to Modakeke, he removed the SIM card from her phone and replaced it with a new one.

“He locked her in his house and comes around with food whenever he pleases. On March 29, 2024, he came to the house to pick her up, and he dropped her at Campus Area in Ile-Ife. Sofiyat later raised the alarm, which attracted Amotekun operatives in the area, and the suspect was trailed to his hideout in Sekona where he was arrested.”