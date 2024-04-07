“If You’re Praying For Husband, Ask For Kind Man” — Shade Ladipo To Women

Shade Ladipo, a television celebrity, recommended women to pray to God for a kind man when looking for a future husband.

The Canadian-born Nigerian said this on an edition of the Bahd and Boujee podcast, which is hosted by Tolani Baj and Moet Abebe.

Shade, who just revealed her divorce, stated that she is already dating another man in Lagos.

She expressed how loving this man is for her and how he takes care to reduce the stress in her life.

This spurred her advice, as she stated that she believes all women should receive this type of care.

It’s simpler for a woman to submit in that kind of relationship, in Shade’s opinion, because her man’s level of responsibility embodies true manhood.

Tolani and Moet Abebe concurred, stating that it should be standard practice for men in partnerships to respect their partners in this manner.

READ MORE: “My Heart Goes Out To Him, Be Strong” – James Brown Declares Support For Bobrisky

“If you’re praying for a husband, don’t pray for anything else, pray for kindness, I’m not joking, I’m seeing someone now, he’s a Nigerian, natural man’s man, if I’m wearing hills he’ll never let me open the door of the car, we have our issues of course like normal but you see there’s something he does naturally, this man doesn’t wait, he drops me off at work” she said in part.

SEE POST: