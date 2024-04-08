Moses Was Not Raised By His Biological Father – Reno Omokri Gives Insight On DNA Debate

Reno Omokri, a former presidential advisor, has commented on the ongoing DNA dispute.

In an Instagram post, Reno stated that a DNA test can rule out a man as the father of a child he believes is his, but only the man can rule himself out as the child’s father.

Reno wrote;

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but a child cannot fail a DNA test. It is only a mother that can fail such tests. So, please take out the failure on the mother, not the child.

“The DNA test can rule you out as the father of a child you thought was yours. But only you can rule yourself out as the dad that the child knows. Father is biological. Dad is psychological. It is like a bee and honey.

“You can hate the bee because it has stung you. But you should not hate the sweet honey that the stinging bee produced. Your life is far from over.

READ MORE: Faith Ojo Calls Out Lizzy Anjorin And Husband Over Alleged Land-Grabbing

“Moses was not raised by his biological father. Yet, he was the greatest man in the Torah (Old Testament). Move on. Love on.

Am I making sense?”