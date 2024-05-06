FG To Delist Naira From Peer-To-Peer Platforms

The Federal Government has announced plans to delist the naira from all peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms.

This is as the government aims to tackle the manipulation of the local currency’s value in the foreign exchange market.

Emomotimi Agama, Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, made this disclosure in a virtual meeting with blockchain stakeholders on Monday.

Recall that the country’s regulatory authorities have been investigating and scrutinising cryptocurrency exchanges in recent months.

On March 8, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, stopped its naira services.

More to follow …