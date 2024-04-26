Mohbad’s Toxicology Result Ready As Pathologist Begins Evaluation

The toxicology test conducted to identify the cause of death for late music sensation Ilerioluwa Aloba nicknamed Mohbad has been completed.

According to PUNCH Online, the test was conducted in the United States.

Lagos State Counsel, Oluwaseun Akinde, acknowledged this to the coroner’s court sitting in the Ikorodu area of the state in November 2023, saying the autopsy into the deceased’s external body was done, but the toxicological test was for the internal body.

However, an official of the state government who is familiar with the case stated on Thursday that the test result was sent to the state DNA and Forensic Centre last week.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to comment on the topic, added that the test results were delivered to the police earlier this week.

“The toxicology test is ready and given to the police. We projected 10 weeks from the outset but it came in before then. The laboratory that would have done the job was burnt down during #EndSARS protest.

“So the sample has to be taken abroad and now that it has been brought back, it is for the police to proceed with their investigation and charge people who needed to be charged to court and call on the government to prosecute, but as it is, I think the Lagos State government has done what it should do, the ball is now in their court,” the official disclosed.

The result was received, according to a source in the Lagos State Police Command who also spoke on the condition of anonymity since he was not allowed to speak to the media.

The source said, “The toxicology report is with us. It arrived on Monday but it is medical jargon for us. We don’t understand what it is. Even you will never understand what it is. So, it has been sent to the pathologists who carried out the autopsy to interpret it in layman’s terms. Once the interpretation is out, it will be announced through the office of the PPRO.”

Benjamin Hundeyin, the state Police Public Relations Officer, could not be reached since phone calls to his number were not answered. As of the filing of the report, he had not responded to a text message addressed to him.

Richard Somiari, Director of the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, stated on March 20 that the toxicological results would be ready within the following three to four weeks.

Somiari, while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer said, “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned,” he said.