My Father Gave Me My Stage Name, Davido – Singer Reveals

David Adeleke, an American-born Nigerian superstar, has disclosed how he earned his professional moniker, ‘Davido’.

During a recent interview with Business Untitled, Davido, best known for his chart-topping songs, stated that his rich father, Mr Adeleke, gave him his stage name.

The ‘Unavailable’ hitmaker revealed that, despite his father’s initial opposition to his musical career, he has always wished him well.

He stated that he rose to popularity in music at the age of 17, and that he is the first generation musician in his family, which appeared to be difficult for his father to accept at first.

Davido described Mr Adeleke as a supportive parent, revealing that his father practically helps him in choosing his music album.

He claimed that his father gave him the moniker ‘Davido’ after watching one of his shows on television.

According to the 32-year-old musician, his father merely wanted him to finish school, which he eventually achieved.

In his words, “I don’t think my dad is tough. I blew up when I was 17. Imagine a 17 year old child and you could not reach him, my dad is the sole parent”.

“Like I told you I’m the first generation entertainer. I don’t think he did not want me to do music, he just want me to be successful”.

“So when I moved back to Nigeria, he did not know. Then he heard my voice on the radio, shouting Davido and he gave me that name. My dad gave me Davido….. He just want me to go to school which I eventually did”.