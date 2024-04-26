Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Take Second Child For Baptism, Share Lovely Photos

Yul Edochie, a Nigerian actor, and his second wife, Judy Austin, took their second son, Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie, to church for baptism.

The filmmaker and aspiring preacher posted an amazing photo from the event.

It should be noted that the actor recently took to social media to post images of his son as they introduced him to the world on his birthday.

Following the birthday event of the young boy, a photo they shared on social media on April 25 showed the controversial couple carrying their child in church after the baptism.

Sharing the photo on his Instagram page, Yul Edochie wrote …

“At the baptism of our son, Pete Ndubuisi Yul-Edochie ❤️❤️❤️”

See some reactions from social media users on his post,

bright.peter.712161 said: “I have never seen Judith celebration her other children birthday or anything does it mean she don’t like her other children or she doesn’t love all her children equally. Na wa oooooo”

offician_princes_monday commented: “I can feel another woman in another place carrying his child press the love button”

arltwin remarked: “That’s great, but thought u are a pastor in born again church.. U can do it your self”

zimmyonye_kitchen prayed: “The boy is bless in the name of God the father and son”