I’m Going To Have Eleven Children, My Late Son Will Return – Pastor Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and self-proclaimed pastor, has announced that his late son, Kambilichukwu, will “return”.

It should be noted that Kambi, 16, died March 2023 after he suddenly developed a seizure while playing football with his schoolmates.

In a recent Instagram post, Edochie vowed that his late son would return.

He declared that he would have eleven children.

Yul wrote: “I’m just getting started. I’m going to have eleven children. Eleven beautiful children. Complete football team. My great son Kambi will return.”

SEE POST: