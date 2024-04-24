Boat Mishap: Adanma Luke Debunks Allegations Of Abandoning Junior Pope, Others, Provides Update

Adanma Luke, a movie producer, has provided an update on the efforts taken so far and refuted false assertions that she did little in the aftermath of the boat disaster.

The distressed producer stated that since the awful deaths of Junior Pope and others in the boat tragedy, she and her crew had worked closely with their families.

She stated that they had given funds to cover the expenses associated with the funeral procedure, such as caskets and ambulances.

The agreed-upon funds have been given to the crew members’ families, and the funeral rites and procedure have been followed regarding their requests.

Adanma Luke and her crew will present details as well as video footage of everything that has occurred since the incident.

She stated that the claims against her, which allege that she did nothing during these families’ terribly difficult and loss-filled periods, are false.

On her Instagram page, she wrote,

“It has become necessary for me to make a statement because of the false allegations being made against

me.

Since the tragic loss of Junior Pope, Abigail, Precious, Friday, and Olanti, my team and I have been actively collaborating with the families to provide all necessary funds as requested, from the gravediggers to the divers and fuel for the police officers involved in the search for the bodies.

This also includes expenses for caskets, ambulances, and additional funds to cover other related costs.

Each crew member’s family received agreed amounts, and some decided to have their loved ones buried by the waterside as they

believe that those who die by drowning should be laid to rest near

water.

This ritual involved invoking the spirit into a casket lined with a plantain leaf, which was then sent to the family for burial. I have video evidence of their agreement to these arrangements.

Additionally, my team and I arranged the departure of the ambulance from Asaba to the homes of Precious and Friday.

As a result of this, my team and I will be sharing details and video proof of everything that has happened since this tragedy. In this time of a huge loss and mourning for these families, the allegations that I have not taken any action are complete lies. My team and I

remain in communication with the police and members of the families who have lost their loved ones.”

