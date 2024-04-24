Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor, deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday, has again resigned from the State Cabinet.

Recall that Zacchaeus had last December, resigned his position as the Attorney General following the face-off between Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Zacchaeus and other commissioners who resigned due to the political crisis in the state, however, returned to the government after being reconfirmed by the State House of Assembly.

In the latest development, Adangor rejected the deployment and resigned from the Rivers Executive Council, with effect from April 24, 2024.

As sighted in a letter to the Secretary of the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, Adango said he chose to leave the government to preserve his reputation.

READ ALSO: If Yahaya Bello Is Not Prosecuted, I’ll Resign — Olukoyede

While accusing Fubara of interfering with his duties as the Attorney General, he alleged that the Governor had directed him not to defend or oppose suits filed against the Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by individuals sponsored by the State Government.

He said: “The Governor of Rivers State had in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered with the performance of my duties as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“I wish to state for the record, that I am no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, Governor of Rivers State, in any capacity whatsoever.

“It is important to mention that the Governor of Rivers State had in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered with the performance of my duties as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Rivers State by directing me not to defend, oppose, or appear in suits insinuated against the Honourable Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by persons admittedly hired and sponsored by the Government of Rivers State.”