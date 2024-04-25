Williams Uchemba Dumps Public Gyms Over Womens’ Indecent Outfits

Williams Uchemba, a Nollywood actor, has disclosed his reasons for quitting the gym.

He claimed he was distracted by scantily clothed ladies at the public gym.

To make heaven, the actor decided to open a gym in his home.

However, the married movie star publicly appealed with women at the gym to “dress decently” in order to avoid tempting men.

Uchemba stated in a video message uploaded on his Instagram account that the indecent dressing of women at the gym was becoming “appalling” and that he could no longer tolerate it.

He said, “Ladies, should all the men stop coming to the gym? Because your indecent dressing is getting out of hand. It’s becoming appalling. I’m tired.

“Please, try and dress decently to the gym. There are men that are determined to make heaven, please don’t distract us. Everytime one comes to the gym, he is forced to see what he didn’t intend to see.

“You ladies have made up your mind to prevent Nigerian men from going to heaven but it won’t work because I’ve left the gym. I’ve set up a gym in my house because I cannot cope. I want to make heaven.”