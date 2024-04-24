I Can Never Pull Stunts To Promote My Music – Ice Prince Spills

Ice Prince, a Nigerian artist and rapper, has stated that he would never perform a stunt to promote his songs.

Prince expressed a desire that God would keep him away from those with “desperate ideas.”

He stated that his primary goal is to create high-quality music.

On his X handle on Tuesday, he wrote: “I can never do some dumb sh*t so you can check out my music! My biggest prayer is that God keep us away from dumb ish.

“May God keep us far away from people with desperate ideas… Nothing but Music on this side !! I dey Rap, I dey sing and I dey come mc.”

